Small Business Reading List
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- Are you speaking to Gen C? You should—there are millions of them
- Take the stress out of going global
- Are you ready to expand your business?
- No time for vacations? Try combining business & pleasure on some long weekends
- Authenticity matters, right?
Accountants
- Bringing your old-school clients into the digital age
HR
- 5 inexpensive ways to invest in employee education
- How much paid time off should you offer your employees?
Marketing
- Who’s on Twitter & why you should care
- Using brand advocates in your marketing
- Leveraging non-traditional influencers
Retail
- 7 secrets to a successful pop-up shop
- How to profitably source products
Sales
- Welcome to Super September!
- Why should consumers buy from your business
Women
- Winning federal contracts
Owner stock photo by Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock