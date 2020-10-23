If you own a small business, you know the difficulties of being overlooked by big companies. Google processes more than 3.5 billion searches per day and with US having more than 29 million small businesses, it’s no wonder that in this competition so many companies are scrambling to get involved in search engine optimization (SEO), which helps people find products, information and helps the business rise to the top of search ranking related to their services and products. Optimizing your site with rich guest blogging services for backlinks is fundamental and helps you gain a larger audience. If your content is not concisely written and the frequency of keywords and location is not right, you will be hard-pressed to get visibility in search engines at all.

What are keywords?

Whenever you search something on any search engine, the words and phrases you type into the search box is called keywords. After you type the keywords and hit the enter button Google’s algorithm ranks results based on how often the user’s words appear within a web page.

However here are some ways to rank your small business on search engine:

Website

By developing a well-structured, fast and professional mobile-friendly website which provides a rich experience is essential. Here are few tips for you to make your website look professional:

Select the right font and background for your website. Cheap looking fonts will give the impression that your products are cheap as well so avoid fancy texts.

Make sure that your website is mobile-friendly because more than half of searches are mobile searches.

Your website must be fast and takes less than 4 seconds to load.

Keep your website simple and well-structured which is easy to use.

Use right keywords

Identifying the profitable keywords are very important to fill your content with the words and phrases your customers search for. This is the reason you need to choose the right keywords for your small business. But, keep it in mind that not all keywords are equal, some small volume keywords could be profitable, while some could have high search volumes but are not profitable. Choosing a keyword that is relevant to your business with good volume is a good necessary.

Content

Content you’re going to create will help you rank for your keywords. To have a user stay for longer on your website you must have relevant and useful content on your website. All of your pages must have your content which should help demonstrate why a customer should choose you. A high quality useful and informative content on your website motivates your website user to stay longer and this can positively impact your search rankings because the longer a user stays on your website, the more it is likely that user will purchase your products. Informational blog content can put you in front of a wider audience. You can provide your content through an article, blog posts, editorials, indexes and infographics.

Page titles and Meta description

A page title is also known as title tag. It is a headline of a page which appears on the top of a browser window and SERPs. It specifies the content of a page. A website title is helpful for both search engines and users, while meta description is the 160character snippet which is used to summarize a web page’s content. These constructs inform Google about the content and purpose of each of your pages and order authoritatively how your pages appear in search results. Page titles and meta description act as a short summary device which rank your pages higher and increase click-through rates from users on search engine page results.

Optimize your images

Using images is important because it will help users to understand about your article. You should optimize images effectively. It is always better to use the image of your product other than using stock photos or even if you have a team which provides services it should be better to have a picture of your team other than some guy. By reducing the size of images without compromising quality these optimized images speed up page loading, which provides better user experience and increases search engine rankings. Optimized images take less storage space on your servers.

Chatbots are extensively used by most of the websites and customer support services.

Search ranking stock photo by nasirkhan/Shutterstock