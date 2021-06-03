While numerous site destinations can help you make or break a sale, product pages are pivotal for any e-commerce business. Product pages’ layout, well-functioning, credibility, etc., influence on e-commerce conversion rate directly.

While there are multiple resources available that can help you find product page design inspiration, this article focuses on what should be taken good care of to make your product pages sell more.

7 Ingredients of a High Converting Product Page

What is conversion?

Even a starter business knows the meaning behind this question.

If your site visitor acts as intended by the placed call-to-action, we witness a conversion. The below-mentioned tactics will help increase the chances of making it happen on your product pages.

Product Titles

Like a person’s name always has a sacred meaning, product titles are no different.

Doubtful?

True. Technically, many would disagree that titles influence product conversion rate, but catchy wording that is easy to remember can do the trick.

Moreover, it won’t hurt to make sure that your product titles are unique and, when possible, include a keyword query.

Images and Videos

Visuals are decision-makers in e-commerce. As online shopping eliminates the possibility of touching and examining a potential purchase, it is undoubtedly a significant tactic in conversion rate optimization to provide as many details as possible using images and video content.

Importantly, make sure you cover the technical part, i.e., the used visuals:

Load fast

Have high quality

Zoom in

Videos are no less important as they help depict an offering as if in real life. Alternatively, consider 3D or 360º view technologies to illustrate your items more effectively.

SEO-Optimized Content

Why should your shoppers purchase your products? What problems do your offerings solve? What queries do your potential customers use to find similar products?

Content must be made searchable and straight to the point. Product descriptions should be written in a clear and concise manner without any further ado.

The more symbols you write does not equal the more optimized your product pages will be.

Consider the competition and what helps their content rank higher, and create content that brings even more value in your own manner.

Source: eMarketer

Conditional Logic

Sometimes referred to as product options, conditional logic helps make product pages with highly customizable offerings look more elegant and well-organized for a site visitor.

Additionally, the availability of dependent custom options lets display certain product options following specific product choices. Thus, you can stimulate purchases of less popular items with discounts for particular options or free gifts, for example.

Source: Mission Bikes. Conversion marketing examples

“For businesses that are selling products in different sizes, colors, and styles, it’s the number one priority to make items easily customized and personalized on the front-end for the shopper. Conversely, your store back-end must ensure inventory management is performed errorlessly, and product options are created and updated in a couple of mouse clicks”, says Ellie Yantsan, Marketing Executive at Mageworx, Shopify, and Magento 2 Advanced Product Options extension development company.

CTA Button

Call-to-action buttons must both stand out and blend in your corporate style.

Consider studying best design and wording practices. Run A/B tests to find out with which variants your target audience interacts the best.

“Buy now”. “Get now”. “Add to cart”. The variety of options is abundant. Find out which works for your site and business the best, and then integrate it into your customer conversion strategy.

Additionally, experiment with the color palettes for the CTA button. You can always go traditional and use green. However, no assumption can be made without proof. Test.

Feedback, Reviews, and Ratings

This tactic can bring a well of value to your product pages when done correctly and is certainly one of the best conversion marketing strategies to consider.

First, it’s good for SEO as it adds user-generated content. However, to ensure usability, consider allowing your customers to share:

Images

Pros and cons

Recommendations

Video reviews

Second, it has been proved that the majority of shoppers read reviews before making a purchase. People are social beings. It is critical for us to make sure other purchasers have also found an offering of value.

Third, feedback helps build your brand’s credibility. Whether you are new on the market or well-known, feedback helps make your business more trustworthy and influence people’s patterns of buying.

Live Chat Availability

While we aim to make our product pages perfect, extra help is often required to assist in visitor-specific questions. It won’t hurt to have your support team representatives and salespeople on standby.

Thus, no purchase will be postponed, and no cart―abandoned.

Given that your team members are professionals and know the products from cover to cover, make sure live chat is available on all critical site destinations.

Bottom Line

We hope this article has helped you find loopholes in your current product pages. Make sure to polish this site destinations as described above, and high conversion won’t be long in coming.

Product page stock photo by McLittle Stock/Shutterstock