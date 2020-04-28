Adding a call-to-action (CTA) on your blog seems like an easy feat, but it’s not. Moreover, not many people use a CTA on their blogs, to begin with. This is a big mistake that should be avoided at all costs. Adding a CTA to a blog can increase the sense of immediacy and urgency about the subject. The blog can become much more effective if the CTA is phrased right. Here is all you need to know about adding call-to-action in your blogs.

CTAs Help with Monetizing Traffic

Blogging is one of the most crucial parts of marketing your business to new audiences. They also play a part in keeping audiences interested week after week or month after month. However, when you’ve got all the traffic in the world, you need to monetize it. You need to use that traffic to sell something or promote something. That’s where the CTAs come in.

CTAs lead to the monetization of the traffic that you attract. You can sell a product, promote a service, or host a contest. You can even market for different firms and promote affiliate links to make money. All that can be done if you monetize traffic through CTAs. Sure, you may not get 100% of the clicks you want, but even 20-30% returns are great. The point is to utilize every single web page visit.

Customers Appreciate the Clarity of CTAs

Customers come to your website or web page looking for value. They don’t want to spend time on a site that they don’t know, especially if they don’t find value. A lot of the time they don’t find what they’re looking for and bounce. A CTA provides clarity on what the content is truly pointing towards.

Most customers don’t waste time reading the entire paragraph or just skim through the content. They want to find what they’re looking for immediately. That’s what the CTA is for. It’s a nexus of value on the web page.

A CTA can draw attention to what’s important. It doesn’t have to be a product or service. It can be a certain event or a new release. Whatever it is, the CTA has the meat of it all. Blogs that don’t make use of that are wasting an opportunity and losing customers.

CTAs Boost Digital Advertising

If there’s one thing that CTAs were made to complement, it’s digital advertising. The point of digital advertising is to advertise a product or service. This can include generating hype about it, getting as many people to register as possible, etc. It can also be about pushing one type of customer to your service. However, none of those is worth it if you can’t point those customers to value at once.

Digital advertising relies on the call-to-action to immediately focus on what’s important. If you’re selling a watch through an ad, that needs to link to a concise paragraph about it with a conspicuous link. That link needs to be paired with text like “click to buy” or “get this amazing offer now.” The same goes for discounts, special events, sales, etc. All these convey a sense of immediacy and take advantage of the customer’s interest in the product and/or service. Without CTAs, digital advertising is only partially effective.

Ignoring CTAs Wastes Traffic Potential

This is pretty easy to understand. If you have a lot of traffic coming to your website or even a single webpage, you shouldn’t waste it. Not using it to monetize your site or get people interested in your product or service is a complete waste. That’s why a call-to-action is so necessary. People may love your blogs and love what you have to say, but it’s not enough. More than that, you need to point them in the direction of your products. There are so many websites and pages out there that fail to do this. I can’t count the number of times I’ve been led to a great pitch only to find the call-to-action missing.

Hence, a call-to-action can change the entire outlook of your business. Don’t forget the call-to-action so that the action always finds you.

Dave Brown is head of the content writing services at Content Development Pros. He loves the films of Akira Kurosawa. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his dogs and playing the piano.

CTA stock photo by Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock