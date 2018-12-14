Small Business Reading List
Articles You May Have Missed this Week
By Rieva Lesonsky
Best Practices
- 3 ways to give the gift of time—to your team & yourself
- Do you have a 5-year plan for your small business? Yes, you really do need one.
- 4 work-from-home secrets no one tells you about
- 5 steps to start franchising your business
Accountants
- Convincing your clients to close inactive businesses before year-end
HR
- 32% of your millennial employees work in the bathroom–& that’s not a good thing
- How to keep your company’s holiday party from going off the rails
Marketing
- How local marketing can transform your small business
- Marketing trends for 2019
Money
- How to manage your cash flow during the slow season
Startup
Tech
- There’s a weak link in your IT security. Here’s how to fix it
- How SMBs are investing in tech. Are you falling behind your competitors?
Trends
- Newest, hottest food trends for 2019
Women
- Do people take your business seriously?
Small business stock photo by g-stockstudio/Shutterstock