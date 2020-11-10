Startup Veteran-Owned Small Business Trends By Maria Valdez Haubrich - November 10, 2020 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Veterans Star in Their Own Businesses How to Start an Online Clothing Business in 7 Simple Steps 5 Ways for Fast-Paced Leaders to Capture Ideas With COVID-19 Raging, Why Now the Best Time to Start a Business 6 Job Opportunities for a Midlife Career Change 5 Ideas to Create a Comfy, Productive Home Office Top 8 Safest Businesses to Start This Year Resources That Every Veteran Should Know About From Idea to Revenue: 5 Ways to Find Your First Client Essential Self-Publishing Tips No Writer Should Ignore Essential Tips for Game Developers to Get Their Talent Showcased 8 Reasons to Start a Side Hustle When You’re Still Studying 4 Things to Remember When You’re Self-Employed 4 Lessons From Losing My Decades-Old Business Pivoting Your Small Business in the COVID-19 Era Can Fashion Ever Be Sustainable? 6 Reasons to Consider Buying a Business During the COVID-Era 10 Essential Resources for a Startup in 2020 5 Ways for Tutors to Survive the Pandemic Get Into the Mobile App Market With Little Money and No Programming Skills